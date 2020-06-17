News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-Two additional Yuma County Area Transit (YCAT) employees test positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to four.

YCAT says they are unsure if this happened while the employee was on duty but remain vigilant to reduce the spread.

Both employees last day at work was June 4.

On June 9, the first YCAT employee tested positive for the virus.

[RELATED STORY: YCAT employee tests positive for COVID-19]

YCAT continues to sanitize the buses and bus shelters daily to protect the community and their employees.