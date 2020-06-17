Somerton/Cocopah Fire urges locals to stay away from “No Man’s Land”

News

SCFD says popular spot could spread COVID-19

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - For years, the area off of County 19th just south of the Somerton city limits has been used by desert enthusiasts as a race track, a shooting range, camp site and dump site. But, with more and more cases of coronavirus being reported, Fire Chief Paul De Anda with the Somerton/Cocopah Fire Department fears those using the desert oasis to get away may be running straight into the virus.

According to the chief, on any given weekend there can be anywhere from 500 to 1,000 people gathered there and if they're not using masks and social distancing he fears they're putting themselves in danger of contracting COVID-19. The chief fears that their need to enjoy the weekend may put not only themselves at risk, but those they interact with.

"The big thing is we all know its been proven that it's asymptomatic, so carriers could feel fine and not realize you have it and be transmitting it to other people. The issue gets more grave, serious, what happens is they go home and they do have somebody at the house that is medically compromised," De Anda said.