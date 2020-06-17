Smugglers caught sawing through the border wall

News

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY)-Human smugglers keep damaging the Mexicali-Calexico border wall as they continue to enter the U.S.

The Deputy Director of the Municipal Police in Mexicali, Juan Carlos Buenrostro says this year, 65 people have been arrested for cutting holes through the border wall.

Two human smugglers were arrested Wednesday morning after cutting the old border wall, located in the first section of the central area of ​​Mexicali.

Police arrested a 21-year-old from Nayarit, and a 45-year-old Francisco from Sonora.

Police say both men were caught with two reciprocating saws, in which they managed to cut 50 centimeters of the border wall. Police say the men were caught in the act but ran as soon as they saw the police. However, both men were immediately captured.

Buenrostro says so far, there have been over 30 incidents of damage to the border wall.