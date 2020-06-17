Local police agencies react to president’s executive order

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) and the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) does not condone the use of unnecessary force.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Tuesday on police reform to bridge the divide between citizens and law enforcement.

The order includes a national database, managed by the Attorney General, that tracks officers with multiple misconduct reports.

YPD and YCSO already plan on implementing a checks and balances system to prevent incidents of excessive force. They say, any violations of these agency's policy guidelines will result in corrective action.

There will be additional training, as per the executive order, for officers of local, county, state and federal agencies that, "ensure transparent, safe, and accountable delivery of law enforcement services to their communities," [Sec. 2 (a)].

Tune in to 13 On Your Side at 4 p.m. as April Hettinget speaks to YCSO and YPD to see what changes will be made with the new executive order.