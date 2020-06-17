Imperial County coronavirus surge sees slight decline

News

New cases dip below 100 for the first time in nearly two weeks

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Finally a little positive news from the Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD).

Health officials confirmed 89 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday. It's the first time in nearly two weeks new cases have dipped below 100.

Courtesy ICPHD

Since June 1, Imperial County has only seen two days when new cases crew by less than 100 cases; June 6, and June 17. Health officials confirmed 75 new cases on both days. The Valley's highest spike of the pandemic came on June 8, when new cases grew by 445.

Another good sign, the number of "active cases" - those requiring medical attention - only grew by four. Also, ICPHD considers another 83 patients recovered.

Unfortunately, health officials also report another two deaths due to the virus.

Here are the latest statistics:

Coronavirus in Imperial County - Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Overview of Cases Patients Increase/Decrease Positive Cases 4,478 +89 Patients Tested 21,077 +224 Active Cases 986 +4 Recovered 3,438 +83 Deaths 54 +2 *Numbers updated as of 10:30 am, June 17, 2020

California currently has more than 150,000 cases of coronavirus. The sickness is blamed for more than