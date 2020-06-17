Former Yuma Catholic teacher pleads guilty to sex charges

News

Former educator admits trying to lure teen into sexual encounter

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A former Yuma Catholic teacher pleaded guilty Tuesday to multiple charges of luring a minor for sex.

Yuma Police arrested 59-year-old Craig Gillespie on March 11. Officers say members of the school's staff reported his activities.

Court documents show Gillespie initially contacted the 16-year-old victim on Snapchat on March 6 and tried to get her to meet him for sex. In fact, investigators say he sent her a picture of his genitals on the day police arrested him.

Gillespie has pleaded guilty to two counts of luring a minor for sexual exploitation. Each count carries a minimum ten-year sentence.

A judge will sentence the former teacher in July.