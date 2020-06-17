ECRMC COVID-19 Update

News

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)-El Centro Regional Medical Center updates the community with a coronavirus update Wednesday morning.

ECRMC says they currently have 43 positive cases, 1 suspected case, with a total of 91 patients including COVID patients.

ECRMC has a new unit outside the hospital with an additional 10 beds for COVID-19 patients.

Dr. Adolphe Edward say the beds have monitors and oxygen to accommodate patient's needs.

The tents are big enough to accommodate 28 nurses to help patients and 14 additional staff. The second tent will also ensure patients to have their own space.

Dr. Edward wants to thank the county for all their help to achieve the new tents available for patients. The new tents will help patients from being transferred to other hospitals.

Dr. Edward says if you have tested positive in the past, there is a possibility you can get sick again.

Several local and state agencies have been contacted for extra staffing in El Centro.

When asked how many patients from Mexicali ECRMC has, Dr. Edward, says there is no immediate number, but they see a 10 percent coming from Mexicali (both U.S. citizens and permanent residents).

ECRMC says it's impossible to know where patients are getting infected from Mexicali or Imperial County. Dr. Edward says there are roughly 36 patients who have been treated at IVC.

Officials reiterate the community to keep wearing your mask. "Learn to live with the mask, this will not go away soon," said Dr. Edward.

The unit will be completed within the next 2-3 days. However, Dr. Edward says there is no need for it now, but they are ready.

ECRMC says they continue to take regular patients along with COVID patients. The hospital is separated into two rooms, one for COVID patients and one for regular patients. Therefore, ECRMC says you will not get coronavirus by visiting their hospital.