Car Caravan encourages people to fill out 2020 census

SEELEY, Calif.(KYMA, KECY) - The Comite Civico Del Valle Inc organized a car caravan to drive through Seeley and four other small towns in Imperial County to encourage people to fill out the 2020 census.

Miguel Hernandez, Communications Coordinator of Comité Cívico del Valle says that as a whole the Imperial County remains under-counted in the census. However, Seeley, Heber, Westmorland, and East Brawley are the most undercounted.

The census is important because it allocates federal funds for social services and education.

Tune in to News 11 at 5 p.m. as Gianella Ghiglino speaks to Hernandez on why it's important for the community to fill the 2020 census out.