Aunt Jemima brand to change name and logo

Quaker says is 'based on a racial stereotype'

(KYMA, KECY)-Aunt Jemima, whose name and image has graced pancake mix and syrup for over 130 years, is getting a new image.

NBC News reports the picture has changed over time, and in recent years Quaker removed the “mammy” kerchief from the character to blunt growing criticism that the brand perpetuated a racist stereotype that dated to the days of slavery.

“We recognize Aunt Jemima’s origins are based on a racial stereotype," Kristin Kroepfl, vice president and chief marketing officer of Quaker Foods North America, said in a press release. “As we work to make progress toward racial equality through several initiatives, we also must take a hard look at our portfolio of brands and ensure they reflect our values and meet our consumers’ expectations."

This comes after people on social media called out the brand for continuing to use the image and discussed its racist history on Twitter.

However, the company says Aunt Jemima was first brought out to life by Nancy Green, a Black woman who was formerly enslaved and became the face of the product in 1890.

According to Quaker, the new name will appear in the fall of 2020.