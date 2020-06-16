Brawley grad that inspired community speaks on his graduation celebration

News

BRAWLEY, Calif.(KYMA, KECY) - Joshua is a teenager, who enjoys WWE, marvel, and hanging out with friends. Joshua just like his peers graduated high school during a global pandemic. Just like his peers, he missed all the senior events including a class trip to Universal studios

“Its a lot different when I was in 8th grade and had graduation like cause when I was in 8th grade I had to you know the football field? like I graduated out of there now I’m not going to graduate out of that and I wanted to graduate from the big football field so it was hard,” said Joshua Silver.

Joshua’s family knew they still had to celebrate him and so his sister organized a drive-through caravan.



“The cars were coming up Imperial avenue and it was the whole lane of Imperial avenue and then the turn that's how many cars there were and he started yelling and saying is that for is that for me oh it was just it was amazing,” said his mother Rozanne Silver.

Joshua has many commendable qualities but his optimism is what so many in his community admired.

“After I bought it I began defending it I guess you could say I’m a big champion”

Joshua also has autism but just like his love for WWE its a part of him but not all of him.

“There's a lot of kids out there who are same as me and they’re special kids I guess but I’m a normal kid.”

Joshua’s mother says saying she’s a proud mom is an understatement.

“For him to make it to this point the last two years of high school we integrated him to regular classes so this year he did the majority of his classes were regular they were difficult but he succeeded it was very overwhelming.”

When asked what Joshua was going to do after high school he said

“I’m going to college because my mom is making me.”