The latest deaths and confirmed COVID-19 cases in Yuma County
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-COVID-19 cases and deaths keep rising in Yuma.
Yuma County health officials confirm 125 new COVID-19 cases along with two new deaths.
As of Monday, 22,119 people have been tested for the virus.
Cases: 3,404
Deaths: 51
COVID-19 Patients discharged: 259
YRMC hospitalizations: 100
YRMC total in ICO: 16
YRMC ventilators: 15 in use and 31 available.
|Female Patients
|1,776
|+70
|52%
|Male Patients
|1,628
|+55
|48%
|Patients under 20
|418
|+13
|12%
|20-44
|1,579
|+62
|46%
|45-54
|547
|+17
|16%
|55-64
|459
|+22
|14%
|65+
|401
|+11
|12%
Health officials continue to remind the community to keep wearing masks and practice social distancing.
