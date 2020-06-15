The latest deaths and confirmed COVID-19 cases in Yuma County

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-COVID-19 cases and deaths keep rising in Yuma.

Yuma County health officials confirm 125 new COVID-19 cases along with two new deaths.

As of Monday, 22,119 people have been tested for the virus.

Cases: 3,404

Deaths: 51

COVID-19 Patients discharged: 259

YRMC hospitalizations: 100

YRMC total in ICO: 16

YRMC ventilators: 15 in use and 31 available.

Female Patients 1,776 +70 52% Male Patients 1,628 +55 48% ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Patients under 20 418 +13 12% 20-44 1,579 +62 46% 45-54 547 +17 16% 55-64 459 +22 14% 65+ 401 +11 12%

Health officials continue to remind the community to keep wearing masks and practice social distancing.

