Skip to Content
News
By
Published 3:21 pm

The latest deaths and confirmed COVID-19 cases in Yuma County

desert southwest
desert southwest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-COVID-19 cases and deaths keep rising in Yuma.

Yuma County health officials confirm 125 new COVID-19 cases along with two new deaths.

As of Monday, 22,119 people have been tested for the virus.

Cases: 3,404

Deaths: 51

COVID-19 Patients discharged: 259

YRMC hospitalizations: 100

YRMC total in ICO: 16

YRMC ventilators: 15 in use and 31 available.

Female Patients1,776+7052%
Male Patients1,628+5548%
﻿﻿﻿﻿
Patients under 20418+1312%
20-441,579+6246%
45-54547+1716%
55-64459+2214%
65+401+1112%

Health officials continue to remind the community to keep wearing masks and practice social distancing.

[RELATED STORY: Yuma County surge goes on with another 100+ case day]

Top Stories / Yuma County Coronavirus

Sumiko Keil

Sumiko Keil has served as the Digital Content Producer since March 2019.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply