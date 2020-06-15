18-year-old caught smuggling meth at I-8 checkpoint

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-An 18-year-old is arrested after Border Patrol agents found 27 packages of methamphetamine in his vehicle, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Agents working at the immigration checkpoint on Interstate 8 say the driver of a Toyota Prius was sent for further inspection of his vehicle after agents questioned the 18-year-old.

While searching the vehicle, agents found the packages of meth in the backside quarter panels and frame rails.

CBP says the drugs weighed almost 24 pounds with an estimated street value of nearly $48,000.

The 18-year-old man, a Lawfully Admitted for Permanent Residence (LAPR) from Mexico, was arrested on drug smuggling charges.

The drugs and the vehicle were seized.