Attic fire damages Somerton home

Quick action from fire crews stops roof from collapsing

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - An attic fire caused significant damage to a Somerton home, but fast work by fire crews prevented flames from destroying the house.

The fire broke out around 7:15 Sunday morning at a house in the 700 block of Main Street.

Somerton Cocopah firefighters battle an attic fire at a home on Main Street in Somerton

The Somerton Cocopah Fire Department (SCFD) says the smoke was visible from the fire station. An engine crew arrived to the the home's attic completely engulfed in flames.

The couple who lived there was able to escape without getting hurt. They say the fire started in the electrical wiring in the ceiling of a bedroom. Firefighters say the ceiling was made of compressed fiberboard and asbestos. Those materials made the fire burn especially hot. It also created a cloud of smoke so large, it could be seen from Yuma.

SCFD crews had to pull out the entire ceiling to fully extinguish the flames. Still, firefighters managed to have the fire suppressed within four-minutes of their arrival. Their fast action prevented the home's trusses and outside roof from collapsing.

The MCAS, Yuma, and San Luis Fire Departments all assisted SCFD with the blaze.