SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Sunset Health Clinic in Somerton tested 300 people at the testing blitz event this morning.

They teamed up with the Arizona Department of Health Services and Sonora Quest Laboratories. Testing was available to anyone that believes they were exposed or is experiencing symptoms.

Testing will still be offered at all Sunset Health locations by calling (928) 829-8999 Monday through Friday.