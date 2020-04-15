Thinking of sharing your senior photo on social media? Think twice!

News

YUMA, Ariz.,(KYMA, KECY) - If you're on Facebook, you've probably seen many challenges. However, one, in particular, suggests you post your own senior picture to support the #Classof2020.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) says scammers and hackers surfing through social media will see these #Classof2020 posts and will now have the name of your high school and graduation year.

All it takes is an internet search to reveal more information about you, such as family members, your real name, birthdate or even where you live.

BBB cautions everyone to be aware of what they are sharing. Even if you think it’s just going to your friends, it could also be going somewhere else.

BBB has the following tips to keep you safe on social media:

Resist the temptation to play along. While it’s fun to see other’s posts, if you are uncomfortable participating, it is best to not do it.

Review your security settings. Check your security settings on all social media platforms to see what you are sharing and with whom you are sharing.

Change security questions/settings. If you are nervous about something you shared possibly opening you up to fraud, review and change your security settings for banking and other websites.

For more information about privacy concerns online, see BBB's scam alert on Facebook quizzes.

For tips for staying safe online, read BBB's tips on staying cybersecure.

Report scams to BBB Scam Tracker.