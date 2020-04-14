Sex offender changes address in Yuma

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) would like to notify the community of another level 3 sex offender who reports a change of address.

YCSO says Jesse Thomas Stewart, 33, now lives at the block of 12000 E. Brenda Drive in Yuma.

Stewart is described as 6 feet, 1 inch tall, 230 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He is not wanted by the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at this time.

On June 12, 2009, Stewart pled guilty in the Yuma County Superior Court to Aggravated Assault and Attempted Sexual Assault. He was sentenced to 12.5 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections, with 646 days credit for time served.

His victim was an adult female. He is not on probation or parole.

Jesse Stewart is considered a Level 3 sex offender with a high risk to re-offend.

If you have information regarding current criminal activity on this or any other offender, please call the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at (928) 783-4427.