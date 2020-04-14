New El Centro Border Patrol chief named

News

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)- El Centro Sector Border Patrol welcomes Gregory K. Bovino as the new Chief Patrol Agent of the El Centro Sector.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) say Chief Bovino is responsible for managing all U.S. Border Patrol operations and administrative functions within the El Centro Sector, which covers 70 miles of the borderland as well as inland areas of California extending to the Oregon State line.

The El Centro Sector is located within the Imperial Valley county area and is directly north of Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico.

Chief Bovino started his career as a U.S. Border Patrol on November 17, 1996, as a member of Border Patrol Academy Class 325.

His first duty assignment as a Border Patrol Agent was in California at the El Centro Station in the El Centro Sector.

Throughout his career, he has been promoted and has been in charge of Blythe Border Patrol Station in Yuma and in charge of the Imperial Beach Border Patrol Station.

According to CBP, Chief Bovino holds two master’s degrees in one in National Security Strategy from the National War College, and the other in Public Administration from Appalachian State University. Chief Bovino holds a Bachelor’s Degree, Magna Cum Laude, in Natural Resources Management and Forestry from Western Carolina University.

“I am ecstatic about assuming command of the El Centro Sector, the nation’s premier sector, and becoming part of this great, tight-knit community”, said Chief Patrol Agent Bovino.