Mattress fire provides important reminder for parents

Yuma firefighters say small child sparked the fire

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) was called to a home in the 3800 block of west Leslie Lane late Tuesday morning after a child started a fire.

Firefighters say they arrived around 11:30 to discover a mattress burning alongside the house. The fire charred a small portion of the outside of the house, but caused no structural damage.

Firefighters say a small child sparked the fire by playing with a lighter near the mattress. The child wasn't hurt. However, fighters say it could have been much worse. They say this incident serves as an important reminder to parents.

YFD urges parents to teach their kids about the importance of fire safety. Firefighters tells us a curiousity about fire is normal, but children need to be taught it is a dangerous thing, not a toy. They say it's a critical lesson, especially now that kids are out of school, and may be looking for ways to keep themselves occupied.

Firefighters also urge parents to keep lighters, matches, or any other fire-starting tools out of the hands of young children.