Indiana man waiting for $1,700 stimulus payment sees millions in his bank account

(KYMA, KECY)- An Indiana man goes from being a millionaire one second to being broke again after he sees millions in his bank account.

WGN9 News reports Charles Calvin, a volunteer firefighter, received his stimulus check last Friday. However, the amount was not what he expected.

“I went to the ATM at the Family Express and once I withdrew $200 out of my account I looked at the available balance still left in my account,” he said.

He said his account had $8.2 million in it. He was only supposed to receive $1,700.

On Monday Calvin called his bank and they said they didn't see that amount in his checking account anymore. Adding that the $1,700 stimulus payment was deposited.

Calvin is now left wondering if there was some sort of fluke and if taxpayers are receiving way more or less than they should.

“It kind of sucks,” he said. “You go from being a millionaire one second then back to being broke again. But hey, once you're poor you don't have anywhere else to go but up.”

Reports say Calvin was not sure if it was an error on his behalf or the government, but one thing is for sure. Calvin said he's just glad he did end up with the amount he was entitled to.