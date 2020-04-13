Friends and family of hit-and-run victim demand “Justice for Michael”

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Friends and family protested outside the Yuma County Courthouse Monday morning to seek justice for the person that allegedly killed their family member in a hit and run incident.

Michael Guinn was riding a motorcycle on the evening of January 12 when Yuma police said he was hit by another car, causing him to crash and die at the scene.

According to police, the day after the accident, a 28-year-old man turned himself in admitting to being the driver who Guinn.

The Yuma Police Department forwarded charges to the County Attorney and he appeared for an arraignment Monday morning.

Friends and family members of Guinn marched from 16th Street to the courthouse and stood outside to protest.

Michael's brother, who organized the event, is upset and claiming that the man that crashed into his brother isn't being held accountable for his brother's death.

