Sunset Health in Somerton to partially reopen

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Sunset Health in Somerton Pharmacy and Dental are set to re-open on Monday, April 13.

This after Sunset Health announced one person tested positive for coronavirus on April 9.

The health clinic says pharmacy and dental services will resume serving the community on at 8:00 a.m. on April 13.

Sunset Health says telephone visits with a Medical Provider are available now and in-person care will be available Monday, April 20th.

Patients are welcome to request a telephone visit with a provider by calling their number at 928.627.2051.

