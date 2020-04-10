YUHSD distance learning grading policies

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-The Yuma Union High School District

(YUHSD) continues to educate students remotely amid the coronavirus outbreak.

On March 16, YUHSD announced a distance learning plan for students.

While the plan does not replace the classroom learning experience, YUHSD continues to empower its educators and provides them with the resources they need to engage with the students in high-quality learning opportunities while schools are closed.

YUHSD says distance learning will only improve a student’s academic standing.

YUHSD students will be offered both digital and non-digital learning options, as well as dedicated “office hours,” where students and families can receive support from teachers virtually via Google Hangout and by phone or email.

Students are expected to complete assignments through Canvas and teachers are able to provide feedback and grade work, grades will be counted if they improve a student’s overall grade in the course and will not negatively impact any student’s academic standing.

YUHSD says for those students who do not engage in academic work due to barriers, such as no internet, will be marked as incomplete and students will be expected to make up incomplete assignments following the distance learning period.

Grades will be posted on the Synergy/ParentVue portal include work submitted to teachers for assignments through March 13, 2020, but due to the closure of all YUHSD schools, assignments completed between March 16, 2020, and the end of the 2019-20 school year will be posted on your student’s Canvas page.

Final grades will be available on Synergy at the end of the semester.