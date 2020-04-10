School districts offer grab-and-go meals for kids

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-Children can grab lunch on the go at any of the schools in Yuma County.

You heard that right! Any child 18 years of age or younger can grab meals on the go at any of the schools. Crane School District says the program is intended for families to access the school closest to their home, regardless of the district.

Yuma School District One, Yuma Union High School District, and Crane School District gather together to send a message to the community with the resources available for the students.

Yuma School District One

Starting Monday, April 13, children will only receive meals once a week. Pick up meals will be every Thursday (for children 18 years of age or younger, must be present).

Each child will receive five meals for breakfast, and five meals for lunch.

Distribution dates from 11 a.m.-1 p.m:

Thursday, April 16, 2020

Thursday, April 23, 2020

Thursday, April 30, 2020

Thursday, May 7, 2020

Thursday, May 14, 2020

Thursday, May 21, 2020

Thursday, May 28, 2020

Locations:

Desert Mesa School (2350 S. Avenue 7 1/2 E)

Castle Dome Middle School (2353 S. Otondo Drive)

Carver School (1341 W. 5th Street)

Rolle School (2711 Engler Avenue)

McGraw School (2345 S. Arizona Avenue)

Palmcroft School (901 Palmcroft Drive)

Fourth Ave Jr. High (450 W 5th Street)

OC Johnson School (1201 W 12th Street)

Yuma Union High School District

Pick up will be Monday-Friday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Cibola HS (4100 W. 20th Street)

Gila Ridge HS (7150 E. 24th Street)

Kofa HS (3100 South Avenue A)

San Luis HS (1250 8th Avenue, San Luis, AZ.)

Yuma HS (400 S 6th Avenue)

Vista HS (3150 S Avenue A)

Crane School District #13

Pick up will be Monday-Friday 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.