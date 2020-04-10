San Diego man awakens to find backyard gone

News

Most of yard lost to a major mudslide

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A San Diego man awoke Thursday morning to find more than half of his backyard missing. It slid down a hillside in a major mudslide.

At first, homeowner David Farren had no idea where is yard had gone. Then he looked down...way down.



"We took a look over the edge and found half of our back yard out in the middle of Black Mountain Road." said Farren.

Farren says that road would have been packed with commuters if not for the stay at home order.

City workers say pressure from heavy rain may have snapped an irrigation pipe and caused the mudslide.

Farren now fears for the structural integrity of his home.