Man suffers minor injuries from stabbing

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Police activity on Thursday night was an incident between two homeless people that led to stabbing.

Yuma police officers confirm the heavy police presence that blocked off 17th Street and Riley Avenue around 9 p.m. Thursday night was due to an argument between two people.

The argument escalated when a suspect stabbed the victim and then proceeded to run away.

The victim is said to have had non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital after the incident.

Police do not have a description of the suspect.

