CBP: Man caught with multiple weapons, drugs, and cash in Yuma
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-Border Patrol agents arrest a man with multiple weapons, drugs, and cash in his vehicle on Wednesday.
The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) say a man driving a 2013 Subaru Outback was sent to secondary inspection at the Interstate 8 Immigration Checkpoint after a canine alerted to his vehicle.
In secondary inspection, agents sed a search of his vehicle led them to the find packages of methamphetamine, hashish, and marijuana in the trunk. Agents say they also found a pistol in the passenger floorboard, and a shotgun in the trunk with a large amount of money.
The 38-year-old driver was arrested and turned over to Yuma Narcotics Task Force for prosecution.
The drugs, money, guns, and vehicle were seized.
Our #YumaSector #USBP agents continue to keep our communities safe even during this pandemic. Details: https://t.co/PrBPwy1Tz7 @CBP pic.twitter.com/qaENThN2uq— Carl E. Landrum (@USBPChiefYUM) April 10, 2020
