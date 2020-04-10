CBP: Man caught with multiple weapons, drugs, and cash in Yuma

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-Border Patrol agents arrest a man with multiple weapons, drugs, and cash in his vehicle on Wednesday.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) say a man driving a 2013 Subaru Outback was sent to secondary inspection at the Interstate 8 Immigration Checkpoint after a canine alerted to his vehicle.

In secondary inspection, agents sed a search of his vehicle led them to the find packages of methamphetamine, hashish, and marijuana in the trunk. Agents say they also found a pistol in the passenger floorboard, and a shotgun in the trunk with a large amount of money.







Courtesy of CBP

The 38-year-old driver was arrested and turned over to Yuma Narcotics Task Force for prosecution.

The drugs, money, guns, and vehicle were seized.