Man charged with trafficking millions in drugs through border tunnel

Apprehended as he was about to board flight to Mexico

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A man is charged with trafficking millions worth in fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine and marijuana through a cross-border tunnel.

Rogelio Flores Guzman, a Mexican national with legal US residency, was taken into custody Friday at the Los Angeles International Airport, just as he was boarding a flight to Guadalajara, Mexico.

The tunnel Flores used to transport drugs stretched from Mexico to a warehouse in Otay Mesa.

Flores was arraigned Friday afternoon before a US judge via live video due to coronavirus (COVID-19) precautions.

The judge ordered he be detained without bond after the government argued Flores was a flight risk.

Flores is charged with the following:

Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances – Title 21, U.S.C., Secs. 841 (a)(1) and 846

Maximum Penalty: Life in prison, 10-year mandatory minimum; $10 million fine

The tunnel was discovered on March 20, 2020.

"We have seized this tunnel, confiscated almost $30 million in drug and now we've charged one of the alleged crew members, Said U.S. Attorney Robert Brewer.

"They can dig tunnels, but we will find them, fill them in and put the leaders in prison" U.S. Attorney Robert Brewer

Agents located approximately 575 packages. They contained controlled substances in the following approximate gross amounts: