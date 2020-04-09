Mexicali installs sanitation tunnel to protect people from COVID-19

News

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY)-A sanitation tunnel is installed on Mexico's side of the border near the pedestrian gate to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The sanitation tunnel is an inflatable with heavy sprays of non-toxic disinfectants for the body to sanitize pedestrians crossing into Mexico.

According to the indicated indications, pedestrians must extend their arms and turn for the substance to spray the entire body.

This is the fourth sanitation tunnel that the government of Mexicali has implemented this week as part of the prevention and security strategies against COVID-19.

The other tunnels are located in various locations in Mexicali, one in the airport, the municipal government offices, and at the entrance of the General Hospital.