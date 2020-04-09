Man killed Tuesday morning identified

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The man killed Tuesday in a Yuma neighborhood was identified by Yuma police.

18-year-old Isaiah Baker was shot to death on 3rd Street and 9th Avenue at close to 3 o'clock in the morning, according to Yuma Police Department.

A 22-year-old man was also shot but survived. He was airlifted to a Phoenix hospital in serious condition, according to YPD.

No suspect information has been released.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information to call them at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime to stay anonymous.