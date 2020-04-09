Level 2 sex offender living in Yuma

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-The Yuma County Sheriff's Office would like to notify the community of a Level 2 sex offender who recently changed address.

YCSO says Leroy Tollard, 48, is now living at the 9000 block of E. Armada Drive in Yuma. Tollard is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, 195 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

He is not wanted by the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at this time.

According to YCSO, on May 24, 1999, Tollard pled guilty in the Lincoln County District Court in Shoshone, Idaho to Sexual Battery of a minor child 16 or 17 years of age.

He was sentenced to 5 years in prison, suspended sentence. The victim was a 14-year-old female that was known to him.

On October 15, 2002, Tollard’s probation was revoked and he was sent to prison to serve the 5 years. He is not currently on any type of community supervision.

Leroy Tollard is a Level 2 sex offender with a medium risk to offend.

If you have information regarding current criminal activity on this or any other offender, please call the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at (928) 783-4427.