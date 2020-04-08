Flash Flood Watch for Yuma/Imperial County

News

YUMA, Ariz, (KYMA, KECY)-A Flash Flood Watch is in effect starting Wednesday, April 8, in portions of Southwest Arizona and California.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the following areas will be affected:

Portions of southwest Arizona and California, including the

following areas, in southwest Arizona, Parker Valley and Yuma.

In California, Chiriaco Summit, Chuckwalla Mountains,

Chuckwalla Valley, Imperial Valley, Palo Verde Valley, Salton

Sea, Southeastern Imperial County, Southwest corner of

Imperial County, and Western Imperial County.

Heavy rain is expected this morning with additional isolated thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Rain totals of up to 1 inch possible.

Visit KYMA.com for the latest updates.