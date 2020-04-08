Change of address for sex offender in Yuma

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) says there is another sex offender who recently moved to a new home.

YCSO identifies James Erickson, 60, as a level 2 sex offender who now lives at the 11000 block of E. 38th Street in Yuma. He is described as 6 feet tall, 189 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

He is not wanted by the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at this time.

On June 5, 2019, Erickson was found guilty at Stone County Circuit Court in Galena, Missouri of two counts of Statutory Sodomy in the First Degree; Child Molestation in the First Degree; Incest; and Attempted Sexual Misconduct Involving a Minor by Indecent Exposure.

This occurred while the victim, who was known to him, was 6 to 10 years of age. Erickson was sentenced to five years of supervised probation.

James Erickson is considered a Level 2 sex offender with a medium risk to re-offend.