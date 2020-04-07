Representative Raul Grijalva on COVID-19

News

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County is one of the smallest communities in Arizona.

The coronavirus cases barely exceed 10, while metropolitan cities like Phoenix record up to a thousand cases.

However, Raúl Grijalva, Congressman for District 3 urges more support to be provided to counties such as Yuma's "direct assistance to deal with such a serious pandemic, the necessary treatment, and the necessary equipment for the hospital and clinics, all of these resources need to arrive immediately," the politician said.

During an interview, Grijalva indicated he disapproves of the way the governor has handled the health crisis.

"Arizona is one of the slowest states to respond to the crisis in terms of ensuring that all means and social distances and personal protections stay home to prevent pandemic development in our communities."