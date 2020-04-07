Skip to Content
Lowe’s to close on Easter to allow workers to spend time with family

(KYMA, KECY)- Lowe's says it will close all stores on Easter to allow over 300,000 workers to spend time with their families.

Lowe's announced Tuesday that all the stores in the U.S. and Canada will be closed.

“Our ability to support communities with essential goods and services during this pandemic is thanks to our outstanding, dedicated associates,” said Marvin Ellison, Lowe’s president and CEO. “We want to provide our teams with a much-deserved day off to spend Easter Sunday with their families and loved ones and recharge. We will take steps to ensure that no hourly associate loses scheduled hours or has a reduction in pay as a result of closing on Sunday. I want to personally thank our 300,000 associates who have helped families stay safely at home. Their actions are nothing short of heroic.”

