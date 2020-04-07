Lowe’s to close on Easter to allow workers to spend time with family

News

(KYMA, KECY)- Lowe's says it will close all stores on Easter to allow over 300,000 workers to spend time with their families.

Lowe's announced Tuesday that all the stores in the U.S. and Canada will be closed.

To show appreciation to our associates, all Lowe's stores and distribution centers in the United States and Canada will be closed on Easter Sunday, April 12. https://t.co/f9eBAVjDwS pic.twitter.com/RCsacJWdT2 — Lowe's Media (@LowesMedia) April 7, 2020