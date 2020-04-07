Fry’s to limit number of people in its stores

News

Shoppers should expect to wait in line to get groceries

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Fry's will begin limiting the number of people insides its stores to encourage social distancing and help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Fry's parent company, Kroger, says, starting Tuesday, it will limit the number of shoppers to 50% of a building's capacity. The goal is to give each customer about 120-square feet of space.

“Kroger’s introduction of customer capacity limits is one more way we are doing our part to flatten the curve while operating as an essential business, providing our customers with access to fresh, affordable food and products,” said Mary Ellen Adcock, Kroger's senior vice president of operation.

“During this national pandemic, we are committed to adopting preventive measures to help protect the safety and health of our associates, customers and communities.” Adcock goes on to say in a press release about the decision.

Kroger will use existing technology to track the number of shoppers in its stores. The change may force some people to wait in line.

The grocery chain has more than 2,500 stores nationwide. It's already taken numerous steps to protect the health of its workers and customers including adding senior hours, installing plexiglass barriers in its check out lines, and reducing store hours to allow employees more time to effectively clean its stores. It's also given its hourly workers a pay raise.