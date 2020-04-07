Arizona Governor issues restrictions on out-of-state travelers

News

New Executive Order requires self-quarantine for some passengers

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Governor Doug Ducey issued a new Executive Order Tuesday requiring airline passengers who travel to Arizona from any area with substantial coronavirus cases to isolate or self-quarantine for 14-days.

On March 28, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a travel advisory urging residents of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut to refrain from non-essential domestic travel for two-weeks. Governor Ducey's order builds on that advisory.



“Slowing the spread of COVID-19 remains our top priority,” said Governor Ducey.

“Today’s action aligns with guidance from public health officials, while ensuring those traveling for essential functions can continue to do so. We will take all necessary precautions to keep Arizonans safe.”

Under the order:

The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) will coordinate with each aviation and airport authority in Arizona to initiate isolations and self-quarantines.

Law enforcement and state and local health officials will help ADHS enforce the order.

Anyone who violates the order can be charged with a Class 1 misdemeanor, and could face a fine of up to $2,500.

The order excludes airline employees, military personnel, healthcare workers, human services personnel, those maintaining essentional infrastructure and providing essential government functions. Even though such workers are excluded, the order still instructs them to follow CDC guidelines to minimize the risk of spreading coronavirus. They should still practice social distancing and wear non-surgical masks.

You can view the full Executive Order here.

