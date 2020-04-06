Skip to Content
Search continues for 17-year-old in canal

Screen Shot 2020-04-06 at 8.50.28 AM
La Voz de la Frontera

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY)- First responders search for a young man who fell into a canal just south of Mexicali.

According to La Voz de la Frontera, police received reports of a group of young men that fell into the Compuerta de canal near Rancho Las Truchas Sunday night.

Reports said two young men had entered the water, before realizing how deep it was. After they tried to leave, one of the young men was dragged by the current. First responders managed to rescue a 13-year-old boy.

At this time, Fire and Municipal Police personnel continue to search for the 17-year-old boy.

