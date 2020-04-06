Gov. Ducey order halts evictions for small businesses and nonprofits

News

Encourages landlords defer rent payments and fees

PHOENIX, (KYMA, KECY) - Governor Doug Ducey issued an Executive Order stopping evictions for small business and nonprofits unable to pay rent due to coronavirus (COVID-19) hardship.

The order also encourages commercial landlords to defer rent payments for small business renters facing financial hardship during this time.

It encourages landlords consider waiving all fees and interest associated with late payments.

Under the Executive Order, evictions will be halted until May 31, 2020.

“This order helps ensure no small business or nonprofit will face eviction due to COVID-19 and that landlords and small businesses work in partnership to make sure we get through this emergency together. There’s more work to do to ensure Arizona’s small businesses can make it through this public health emergency. As we continue to prioritize public health, we will continue to do everything in our power to support those in our small business and nonprofit communities serving us.” Arizona Governor Doug Ducey

On March 30, Governor Ducey announced a cooperative agreement with the state’s banks to protect small businesses and families from eviction and foreclosure.

Banks also committed to expediting the application and approval of small business loans as part of the $349 billion Paycheck Protection Program signed into law on March 27.

