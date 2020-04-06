ECPD searching for a man impersonating a police officer

News

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)-The El Centro Police Department (ECPD) is searching for a man who they believe is impersonating a police officer.

The man posted a video on social media dressed as a cop and wearing an animal face mask.

In the video, the man talks about enforcing quarantine measures for three families in El Centro. He also goes on to talk about coronavirus measures the police department is enforcing.

"Rest assured this is not an employee of the El Centro Police Department. We are looking into this matter further," said ECPD on a Facebook post.

Any information regarding this matter should be forwarded to ECPD.