Circle K employee refuses service to man wearing mask

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A Circle K employee in Yuma refused service to a customer who was wearing a makeshift mask because he wouldn't remove it.

Ruben Bibiloni said he entered the Circle K convenience store off of Highway 95 to purchase a money order when a woman who claimed she was the manager of the store asked him to take his mask off. Ruben said he refused to remove the mask, that was made out of a bandana. He said the manager told him she wasn't going to sell him the money order.

Ruben typically goes to that same store to pay for a money order for his rent, and until Friday had never experienced any issues.

In a video shot by Ruben, you can hear him asking the employee, "Why are you refusing service?" as the manager is stocking shelves without wearing a face mask.

In another part of the video he is asking for the manager. Then she identifies herself as the manager, and then proceeds to tell him the reason he is wearing a mask is because he is "contaminated".

Ruben is disabled and stated that he has lung and liver problems, that is why he decided to wear a mask when out in public.

On Friday, the CDC released a statement recommending the use of cloth face coverings in public settings.

Currently there is a shortage of personal protective equipment, that is now being reserved for those in the front lines of the coronavirus. Everyone else is highly recommended to follow the use of a cloth face covering.

News 11 is currently waiting for a statement from Circle K regarding this incident.

