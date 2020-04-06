Skip to Content
California to loan New York 500 ventilators

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - California Governor Gavin Newsom says the state will loan 500 ventilators to the national stockpile so New York can use them.

Newsom made the announcement Monday afternoon. It follows similar commitments by Oregon and Washington.

The national stockpile has yet to fill California's request for 10,000 ventilators. Newsom says, as of Friday, the state has about 4,200.

California expects its coronavirus cases to peak sometime in May.

Lisa Sturgis

