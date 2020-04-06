Be on the lookout for coronavirus aid scams

News

Do not respond to calls, texts, or emails asking for personal information

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizonans should be on the lookout for scams related to the recent coronavirus economic impact check.

Attorney General Mark Brnovich warns con-artists are impersonating representatives from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) act.

The Attorney General's office (AGO) says consumers can protect themselves by recognizing scams.

Hang-up if you experience one of these red flags:

Scammers may pretend to be from the government or non-profit offering to help you get an economic impact check saying you "pre-qualify" for a payment.

They may call, text, or email. Some even create an official-looking website or online advertisement.

Scammers will ask for personal information such as Social Security, bank information, birth date, or a small up-front payment or fee.

Remember, do not give them any money or personal identifying or financial information.

The IRS or any government agency will not call, email or text for personal information or up-front payments. They also never ask you to purchase a gift card for any reason.

Be careful clicking links in emails or opening attachments from unknown emails or text messages.

COVID-19 economic impact checks will be delivered based on 2018 or 2019 tax return information, so no action is required for most people.

Treasury Department plans to develop a web-based portal for those who do not have their direct deposit information on file to securely provide their banking information to the IRS online.

Additional information can be found here on the IRS website.