Fourth alarm fire blazing near Brawley

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Fire Department is currently engaged in a fourth alarm fire near Brawley.

The fire broke-out before 2:00 p.m. Saturday, burning near Austin Road and Weaver Road.

The fire was upgraded to a 4th alarm fire just before 4:00 p.m, with the blaze is threatening agricultural facilities as well as homes.

Evacuations have taken place.

The Imperial County Fire Department advises people stay away from the fire as emergency personnel work to contain the spread.