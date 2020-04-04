City of Somerton offers new hotline for senior citizens

News

Helpline assists seniors and others with essential tasks during the coronavirus pandemic

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A new helpline is promising to assist senior citizens needing to complete essential tasks.

Our senior citizens are vulnerable right now. Somerton’s City Manager, Ian McGaughey, doe's not want them exposed to the virus.

“The City of Somerton kicked off the senior hotline to help seniors and others in our community with information and assistance they might need during this emergency.”

In the wake of the global pandemic, there is a new tool for Somerton senior citizens.

“The idea is to help keep seniors in their homes and to be able to offer them help and services right where they are. We have many seniors in Somerton and knowing that that age group is among the most vulnerable, we want to do everything we can to help them. We certainly don’t want anyone exposed to the virus, particularly our seniors," he said.

The hotline is staffed by employees at the Parks and Recreation Department. This service is available Monday thru Friday from 8am to 5pm.

“we have a senior van to help bring them to the store and help them get the items that they need. In some cases, right to them so they don't have to go to the store," McGaughey added.

The helpline also helps the community pay city utility bills and offers other resources in a time where things are changing hourly.

The hotline number is (928) 627-9878.