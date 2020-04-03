WEB EXTRA: HEARTS for Arizona 24-hour Virtual Telethon

News

The show will include performances and special guests such as Robin Vining and Lia Littlewood

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Citizens for the Arts has put together a 24-hour virtual telethon with performances and appearances by local artists, celebrities, elected officials, and business owners all available to be live-streamed from the comfort of your home.

Local Yuma artist Isaac Russell, from Littlewood Fine Art & Community Co-op, stopped by to talk about his role in the telethon. Russell will be hosting a math lesson educating viewers on the difference between a million and a billion dollars and why it's important to raise funding for Arizonians to enjoy the Arts.

The statewide telethon begins Friday, April 3 to 5:00 p.m. through Saturday, April 4, at 4:59 p.m.

The HEARTS for Arizona 24 Hour Digital Telethon will also be a fundraiser for Arizona Citizens for the Arts, the National Arts and Cultural Advocacy Group struggling from the financial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are all responding and adapting to a situation we’ve never faced before with self-imposed quarantines and isolation and we want to do what we can to ease some of the stress, connect Arizonans with one another and provide an entertaining escape from what are now daily routines,” said Arizona Citizens for the Arts Executive Director Joseph Benesh in a prepared statement.

Some of the guests on the schedule include:

Musical performances by Robin Vining from Jimmy Eat World

Visual artist Lia Littlewood from the Littlewood Fine Art & Community Co-op

Canyon Records recording artist Aaron White, DJ Mega Ran, Dune Sea Crew, David Rhodes of Big Finish, SOUNDS Academy and a guitar lesson from Lead Guitar

Discussions with varied individuals such as chef Chris Bianco, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, Douglas Mayor Robert Uribe, and U.S. Rep. Greg Stanton

On Saturday, viewers can participate in a virtual brunch and drinks with Seven Spice Life's Lisa Kiorkis, a floral arrangement tutorial from Botanist and the Bees, a poetry reading from Phoenix's Poet Laureate Rose Marie Dombrowski, a behind-the-scenes tour of the Desert Botanical Garden, a sonnet writing lesson with Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival's Dawn Tucker, and a yoga class with Jennifer Miles.

If you are interested in participating in the live-streaming presentations, demonstrations, and performances should contact the program manager, Sarah Cirelli at SarahCirelli@azcitizensforthearts.org or by cellphone at 210-620-0836.

All appearances will be live-streamed at azcitizensforthearts.org, visit the page for more information.