Southern California nurses take to the streets

Health care providers protest for more protection

TORRANCE, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Nurses in southern California demonstrated Friday to demand more protections when treating patients with coronavirus.

About a dozens registered nurses protested outside the main entrance of Providence Little Company of Mary Hospital in Torrance. They spoke out through masks to call attention to the lack of personal protective equipment for front line health care workers during the pandemic. Nurses also raised their voice to raise concerns about a critical lack of respirators.

Some of the protestors held signs bearing the names of nurses who've lost their lives fighting to protect patients. Others appealed for more community donations.

As of Friday morning, more than 11,000 Californians have contracted coronavirus. The illness has killed 250 people statewide.