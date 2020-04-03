Rep. Grijalva urges coronavirus relief funds for smaller cities & rural areas

News

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva (D-AZ) said he is taking action to streamline coronavirus funds to smaller cities and localities.

The CARES Act passed Congress last week and includes a $150 billion Coronavirus Relief Fund for state and local government; however, language included in the bill defines the minimum definition of local government as 500,000.

Today, he joined members of Congress in sending a letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi that states in part:

“We are concerned that the COVID-19 relief packages considered thus far have not provided direct funding to stabilize smaller counties, cities, and towns—specifically, those with populations under 500,000. As such, we urge you to include direct stabilization funding to such localities in the next COVID-19 response bill, or to lower the threshold for direct funding through the Coronavirus Response Fund to localities with smaller populations.”

Click here to read the full letter.

On April 1, 2020, Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva sent a letter to Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin urging the Treasury Department to provide guidance to U.S. Governors to allow for a timely distribution of Coronavirus relief funds to smaller communities. The letter read in part:

“The Department should provide governors with guidance to ensure the fair and expedited distribution of funds to cities and struggling communities. This guidance should include direction for creating equity for high population growth areas. Treasury should model the distribution of Coronavirus Relief Funds with existing federal grant distribution models that ensure that no community or city is left alone in serving residents who are desperate for relief.”

Click here to read the full letter.