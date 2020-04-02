Arizona unemployment claims skyrocket due to coronavirus

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The latest unemployment numbers from the Arizona Department of Economic Security show that new unemployment claims have more than doubled in just one week.

There were 88,592 new unemployment claims in Arizona for the week of March 28. The week prior there were 29,333.

This latest number is on top of the 30,309 claims the state is already working with.

The lowest number of new claims this year was of 2,953 for the week of February 29, before the coronavirus pandemic lead to the temporary closure of businesses across the state.