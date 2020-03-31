The children of our unsung heroes

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - While our unsung heroes are out amid the coronavirus outbreak, their children are waiting for them to come back.

One local daycare keeps its doors open for them with all that's going on.

The Treehouse Kids Club is leaving its doors open to provide childcare for those who are deemed, essential workers.

However, as childcare that gets their food to feed the children from local businesses, they are struggling to get what is needed.

Currently, stores have limits on how many products a person can purchase when it comes to certain items.

Milk is a huge product the childcare needs, that has limits to how many you can purchase, and they haven't been able to get a break from these limits either making shopping difficult for Treehouse Kids Club.

