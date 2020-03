News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Sunset Health was awarded more than $70,000 this week to pay for coronavirus screening and testing in Yuma County.

Sunset was one of 23 health centers in Arizona to get a grant. The money will directly go towards coronavirus emergency planning and response efforts.

